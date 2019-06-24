Varun Dhawan to marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal in December, postpones release date of Street Dancer 3D?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan to marry Natasha Dalal this December

Recently Varun Dhawan announced his third upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D has been postponed and pushed to January. Lately, we have seen many films' dates being rescheduled and the main reason usually has been to avoid the clash so that the respective films can do good business.

The reason behind the delay in his film is because of his wedding with Natasha Dalal. SpotboyE source quotes, "Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D’Souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan to marry Natasha Dalal this December

Varun or Natasha have not made any official announcement as of now, but the Kalank actor candidly spilled beans about his relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan where the 32-year-old mentioned, "I'm with her (Natasha) because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life."

"And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually. Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together,” Varun continued

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this December

The delay was first reported in May. Varun and Bhushan Kumar from T-Series mutually decided that it will be better if the film hits on January 24. There was no delay in the film shoot also the film does not include any extensive VFX. They could have released in November itself. But the reason they decided to give Street Dancer 3D a push was Varun's wedding and also a bigger release window.

Republic Day weekend would mean a great collection in the box office, it has turned out to be a good time for movies.

The film which was expected to hit screens on November 8 this year has been pushed ahead to January 24, 2020. Street Dancer 3D will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.