Varun Dhawan speaks on Kalank's failure, says the film affected him a lot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan speaks on Kalank's failure

Kalank directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Karan Johar was a flop! Despite having a cast full of Bollywood celebrities the film did not manage to do well on the box office. Not only this, but the film was not liked either by critics or by the audience. The film starred big guns of Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur yet failed to register in the audience's heart.

Varun Dhawan says the failure of his previous release Kalank has affected him a lot but it was a learning experience. The 32-year-old actor made debut with 2012's Student of The Year since then he has supplied 11 back-to-back hits until Kalank. The Badlapur actor made debut with Alia Bhatt which was also in the film Kalank.

Varun told PTI, " It affected me. The film wasn't liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like 'Kalank'. It is learning for me. I have processed it and learned what I had to from it and (I am taking it in stride). Sometimes something doesn't work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through a failure and it had to affect me."

The actor whose last two films October and Sui Dhaaga-Made In India did average business, the actor said success and failure is a part of life.

Varun also added, "If it did not affect me, it would mean I don't love my films. I love my films to death. I am glad it affected me. Now I am in a good space. And I am excited about my next film 'Street Dancer' and looking forward to doing 'Coolie No 1'."

Varun will be seen in Street Dancer 3D which is directed by Remo D'Souza which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. He will be the main lead on the remake of Coolie No 1, to be directed by his father David Dhawan. The actor will step in the shoes of Govinda.