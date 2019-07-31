Latest Bollywood Mumbai News: Udit Narayan opens up about death threats, reveals the caller threatened to kill his family

Latest News Bollywood singer Udit Narayan has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police over death threats he has been receiving for last one month.

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan was in the headlines recently when he received death threats from an unknown person over calls. The veteran singer then filed a police complaint last week after he received the calls many times. The complaint has been lodged at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai after which security has been increased around his residence. During a recent interview, Udit Narayan opened up about the calls and the death threats he received.

While talking to Bombay Times, Udit Narayan revealed, “On April 6, 2019, I got a call from an unknown number at 6.59 am. The man said, ‘Tumhare poore parivaar ko khatam kar doonga.’ I panicked. After looking up the number, the name appeared as Maucha. Post that, I kept trying that number several times, but it was either unavailable or switched off. I never got a call from the same number again, but a couple of other phone calls disturbed me.”

He further revealed that he asked his manager to file a complaint against the caller after the calls increased. While the police have started looking for the caller, nothing much has been found yet. He also revealed that he received the second call on July 17 while he was shooting with Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu for the reality show Superstar Singer. He said that for a while there was a silence on the other end and when he asked the person to say something, he used a cuss word and said, , ‘Extortion money chahiye. Main Ravi Pujari (gangster) hoon.’

Mumbai Police have forwarded the case of playback singer Udit Narayan, who alleged that he has been receiving threat calls from an unknown person for past one month, to anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/M4JVHzbMzr — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

Udit Narayan talked about another series of calls that he received from Hussain Ali who is an acquaintance of him. Talking about him, Udit said, “He is from Darbhanga (Bihar), and he is an acquaintance. He would call me on and off and I would help him whenever he was in need. His calls became frequent in the last two months. When my manager asked him to stop calling, as that would disturb us, he sent a few threatening texts using inappropriate language.”

The police officials have found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and also found that the name of the caller is Lakman.

Also read:

Bigg Boss 13: THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant finalized for Salman Khan’s show?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page