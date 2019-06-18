Twinkle Khanna's romantic post for husband Akshay Kumar proves she is true Mrs. Khiladi

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna make the perfect couple in the Bollywood industry. They pull each other's leg and indulge in fun banter proving how strong their bond is. We have often seen Twinkle Khanna taking a dig at Akshay Kumar's habits and actions. However, all this is done in a loving way. The truth is, Twinkle Khanna can't stop adoring Khiladi husband, Akshay Kumar. She recently took to her Twitter account and tweeted in praises of the actor. Her post describes how deep is their love! The couple is seen with their glasses of drinks, while they exchange laughter.

Twinkle Khanna tweeted, “My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz.”

See post

My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz pic.twitter.com/8dIJT1sgXP — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 17, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari which ranked at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Recently, Sooryavanshi was much in the news as people turned their hatred for it. Due to Salman Khan's Inshallah, the release date of Sooryavanshi has been changed. People in response to the same reacted to boycott the movie.

However, Akshay Kumar then tweeted to sober the audience and requests them to stay positive towards the change in the release date.

Akshay Kumar will be seen performing stunts in Sooryavanshi. The latest pictures and videos from the sets of the movie, issue warning for the audience to not try those action stunts at home.

Sooryavanshi is fourth in the series of Rohit Shetty's Cop World. Singham and Singham 2 featured Ajay Devgn, Simmba featured Ranveer Singh and now, Sooryavanshi will be the fourth in the series. Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 27, 2020.