Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul to play Parineeti Chopra's coach in Saina Nehwal biopic

Manav Kaul to play Parineeti Chopra's coach in Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra is undergoing severe training these days for badminton to ace the game of Saina Nehwal for her biopic. The actress is training on the court daily and will start shooting for the film by October this year. As Parineeti Chopra keep perfecting her badminton skills, makers of the film have zeroed in on Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul to play her coach in the film. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Amole and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun prep and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors in October."

Manav Kaul has been a critically acclaimed actor ever since he stepped his foot in Bollywood. He was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla also starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. With Saina Nehwal biopic, Parineeti and Manav will be uniting for the first time. Talking about her practice sessions, Parineeti earlier said, "Prep usually starts early because we have booked courts in slots when there are no distractions of any kind. We start at 6 am and wind up by 8 am. I will have to live this regimented life for the next nine months, but I am pretty kicked about it. I want to do justice to the film and to Saina."

The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions on her social media as well. In an earlier interview, Parineeti had said, "I am actually quite excited to get into the skin of a world champion because playing a fictional character is not as exciting as playing a real character. Here, I have somebody who has extensive documentation on exactly how she plays, who she played every match in her life. Every single moment that she has ever played badminton is on screen. So, to kind of imbibe that and to learn that is really exciting for me as an actor. I wanted to do a sports biopic for a long time so this project is absolutely perfect."

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has a number of films in the pipeline. The actress will be soon seen in Balaji Telefilms’ Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra on July 12. She also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor and Sania Nehwal biopic.

