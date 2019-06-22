Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul to play Parineeti Chopra's coach in Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra is undergoing severe training these days for badminton to ace the game of Saina Nehwal for her biopic. The actress is training on the court daily and will start shooting for the film by October this year. As Parineeti Chopra keep perfecting her badminton skills, makers of the film have zeroed in on Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul to play her coach in the film. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Amole and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun prep and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors in October."
Manav Kaul has been a critically acclaimed actor ever since he stepped his foot in Bollywood. He was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla also starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. With Saina Nehwal biopic, Parineeti and Manav will be uniting for the first time. Talking about her practice sessions, Parineeti earlier said, "Prep usually starts early because we have booked courts in slots when there are no distractions of any kind. We start at 6 am and wind up by 8 am. I will have to live this regimented life for the next nine months, but I am pretty kicked about it. I want to do justice to the film and to Saina."
The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions on her social media as well. In an earlier interview, Parineeti had said, "I am actually quite excited to get into the skin of a world champion because playing a fictional character is not as exciting as playing a real character. Here, I have somebody who has extensive documentation on exactly how she plays, who she played every match in her life. Every single moment that she has ever played badminton is on screen. So, to kind of imbibe that and to learn that is really exciting for me as an actor. I wanted to do a sports biopic for a long time so this project is absolutely perfect."
On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has a number of films in the pipeline. The actress will be soon seen in Balaji Telefilms’ Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra on July 12. She also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor and Sania Nehwal biopic.
View this post on Instagram
As I stand at the eve of the trailer launch of arguably my biggest film, I cant help but feel a little emotional. This was a film I had dreamt of doing for a long time, and when I stood on the set in a traditional Indian outfit for the very first time, I felt like I was home. I dont think I would have wanted to share this journey with anybody else but Arjun. He is my most compatible co star, trustworthy mentor and honest friend. I can totally be myself and never have to apologise for it. Non judgemental and caring, Arjun has truly taught me how to handle this complex industry and business. He has the right to scream at me when I mess up, and vice versa. 3am friend? Totally. Everyone knows him for his intelligence and knowledge about this business, his witty humour but for me its his family values and beautiful upbringing that sets him apart as a person. I dont know if we realise it, we are same-same but different 😜 Thanks baba for being my bouncing board, my partner in crime and my true true true friend. Thankyou for understanding me even when I dont say anything! Thankyou for always listening, whether its my rubbish or my advice!! I hope this friendship continues forever, and also show in the beautiful love story we have made in Namaste England. No this is NOT a plug in for the film, this is an honest thank you note to my teacher, because baba you’ve truly taught me a lot (also because we will never say such nice things in person 🤣)! Love you! Now please RTGS 75 million my bank account by Monday thanks. @arjunkapoor
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page