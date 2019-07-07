Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff's special post for his 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan wins the internet

Ever since the announcement was made that Hrithik Rohan and Tiger Shroff will be working in a film together, the fans of the two stars have been completely overjoyed. Tiger has always been quite vocal about his love for Hrithik and in fact, in a recent interview, the Student of the Year 2 actor said that he is intimidated by Hrithik and his next film (the one with Hrithik Roshan) is his biggest challenge. He also revealed that he calls himself 'gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan'.

Recently, Tiger Shroff dedicated his recent social media post to his 'dancing guru' Paresh. Remembering his mentor as part of 'Super Teacher' trend, Shroff feels that it was his good fortune that made him meet his 'Super Teacher' - Paresh, before entering into the B-town.

"#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now I'm lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitude," he wrote alongside the video.

Earlier, the flick's director Siddharth Anand took to his social media to upload a video of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. In the short video, the actors can be seen shooting in extreme cold with their faces covered. Along with the video, the director wrote, "Shoot diaries"

The project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted as an action thriller and will feature a dance-off between the actors. While Tiger will now be seen in Baaghi 2, Hrithik is all set to wow the audience with upcoming film Super 30, which releases on July 12.