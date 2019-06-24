This video of Sunny Leone speaking in Bihari dialect will make you smile

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is an internet sensation. The Bollywood celebrity who recently ventured into the South film industry will soon be seen in a film titled Koka Kola. In the movie, she will be seen speaking in Uttar Pradesh-Bihari dialect, hence, taking method acting to the next level, Sunny tried her hands at the dialect in her real-life as well. Sunny shared a video on the Instagram in which she can be seen acing the Bihari dialect.

Sporting a pink jacket with fresh makeup and high bun, Sunny tells her team, ''Oye, Ka Be, Kaam Kar, Mujhe Chhodh''. ''When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect,'' she captioned the clip. We haven't seen Sunny speaking in Hindi, hence, seeing her nailing Bihari dialect has won our hearts.

Soon after she shared the video, the internet went gaga. Fans started dropping adorable comments. ''You're so cute,'' wrote a user while the other commented, ''too cute and funny''. Watch the video below.