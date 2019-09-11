Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. This picture of Kajol hugging son Yug will melt your hearts

This picture of Kajol hugging son Yug will melt your hearts

Kajol has also mentioned about son Yug’s upcoming birthday in the caption which reads, “Birthday week starts.” 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2019 22:22 IST
This picture of Kajol hugging son Yug will melt your hearts
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

This picture of Kajol hugging son Yug will melt your hearts

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a picture of herself with her son Yug Devgn which will definitely melt everyone's hearts. The Dilwale actress can be seen holding little Yug in her arms in an adorable manner. Kajol has also mentioned about Yug’s upcoming birthday in the caption which reads, “Birthday week starts.”

For the uninitiated, Yug Devgn’s birthday happens to be on September 13, 2019. Check out the latest picture of Kajol with her son Yug.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday week starts ...

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Kajol, who was a reigning actress in Bollywood during the '90s, decided to give the spotlights a miss for a few years after settling down with Ajay Devgn to raise two beautiful children, Nysa (14) and Yug (7). The mother of two, recently revealed that her children are her "biggest gurus".

India Tv - Kajol with family

Kajol with family

Kajol gushed that she has been learning from her kids ever since she was pregnant and that she considers them as her "biggest gurus". She went on to add that the most important thing she has learned from her kids is "patience".

India Tv - Kajol with son Yug

Kajol with son Yug

On the work front, Kajol's last full-fledged role was in 2018 film Helicopter Eela. She is expected to feature in a special cameo in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is expected to release next year.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThe Zoya Factor Pepsi Ki Kasam Song: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan will make you forget Wednesday blues Next StoryWhen Dulquer Salmaan and husband Anand Ahuja removed Sonam Kapoor from WhatsApp group  