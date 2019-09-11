Image Source : INSTAGRAM This picture of Kajol hugging son Yug will melt your hearts

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a picture of herself with her son Yug Devgn which will definitely melt everyone's hearts. The Dilwale actress can be seen holding little Yug in her arms in an adorable manner. Kajol has also mentioned about Yug’s upcoming birthday in the caption which reads, “Birthday week starts.”

For the uninitiated, Yug Devgn’s birthday happens to be on September 13, 2019. Check out the latest picture of Kajol with her son Yug.

Kajol, who was a reigning actress in Bollywood during the '90s, decided to give the spotlights a miss for a few years after settling down with Ajay Devgn to raise two beautiful children, Nysa (14) and Yug (7). The mother of two, recently revealed that her children are her "biggest gurus".

Kajol with family

Kajol gushed that she has been learning from her kids ever since she was pregnant and that she considers them as her "biggest gurus". She went on to add that the most important thing she has learned from her kids is "patience".

Kajol with son Yug

On the work front, Kajol's last full-fledged role was in 2018 film Helicopter Eela. She is expected to feature in a special cameo in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is expected to release next year.

