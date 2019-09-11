Taapsee Pannu confesses having a boyfriend; is marriage on cards?

Taapse Pannu has made huge fan following thanks to her amazing acting skills and her fearless and outspoken nature. Last seen in Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal, she has a lot of projects in her kitty including movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Thappad, etc. It isn’t only about the films she’s doing but also about her personal life that fans are interested into. In a recent interview the actress opened up about her relationship status and said that she is dating someone who is not an actor nor a cricketer.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she along with her sister Shagun Pannu opened up about their lives, childhood, relationship status, their opinions on each other’s partners, boyfriends, etc.

Taapsee revealed the reason why she was shut about her relationship because her partner was not from here around. She said, "I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around."

Shagun even revealed that she has played the role of matchmaker in her life. Giving her opinion on Taapsee’s boyfriends and said, "I have never liked Taapsee's boyfriends except one that was long ago. Now, she's got lucky (referring to her current boyfriend). First of all, they were so ugly."

Talking about their childhood Taapsee revealed, "We had the same teachers who taught her four or five years before me. She was the head girl of the school and I would be compared to her all the time. She was the one who was the first bencher and I was just passing because I was an average student. I have suffered so much because of her."

On the professional front, Taapse will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Saand Ki Aankh' which also features Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she has also collaborated with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for his film Thappad.

