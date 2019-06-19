Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen feels obliged as she receives 'Shaadi Ka Joda' from Charu Asopa's mother- Watch video

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen recently got married to television actress Charu Asopa. The couple had a grand wedding in Goa. They had a Christian engagement party and then got married with Hindu customs and rituals. They got married with full Bengali and Rajasthani tradition. Sushmita Sen attended he wedding with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters Alisah and Renee. Charu Asopa's mother gifted Suhmita Sen 'Shaadi Ka Joda', which made her happy. Sushmita Sen felt delighted to receive the gift as it is of her favourite colour.

She took to her instagram to sharee the clips and pictures from the wedding. She wrote, “I love you Maa @neelam_asopa here’s Charu’s Mom, dad, sister & brother what a loving & gracious family you married into bhai @rajeevsen9 truly special people @asopacharu I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita also shared video with her daughters twirling by her side, she wrote, “#brotherswedding We arrived in Goa with this ‘floating’ feeling All dressed up from head to toe for the #ringceremony but first, had to join in the fun these two were having!!!A cherished memory, beautifully captured jaan meri @rohmanshawl #sharing #thisfeeling #butterflies #tajexotica #goa #blissedout I love you guys!!!”

