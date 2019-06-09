Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev gets hitched to TV actor Charu Asopa in court before Goa wedding, see photos

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa have surprised their fans by sharing pictures from their court wedding that took place on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2019 18:20 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev gets hitched to TV actor Charu Asopa in court

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa have surprised their fans by sharing pictures from their court wedding that took place on Friday. The much-in-love couple was gearing up for their wedding on June 16 in Goa but looks like they wanted a simple court wedding before that. Rajeev took to his Instagram to share aww-dorable picture from the ceremony on his Instagram page and fans started pouring in their wishes and compliments for the newlywed couple.

Rajeev shared a number of pictures with wife Charu and wrote, “I Rajeev sen take Charu Asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu.”. On the other hand, Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa captioned  a bunch of pictures saying, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband..” Check out the pictures here-

View this post on Instagram

Mr & Mrs ❤️ Zoomed in 😍

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on

Charu’s Instagram is proof that the actress is much excited for her wedding as she has been uploading Tik Tok videos in which she is seen dancing to wedding songs. She is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's popular song Mai Ni Mai from the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and in another video. She is seen shaking a leg to Ae Ji O Ji from the film Vivaah. Check out the videos here-

View this post on Instagram

❤️💃🏻👰😘

A post shared by charu asopa♥♥ (@asopacharu) on

View this post on Instagram

☺️❤️💃🏻

A post shared by charu asopa♥♥ (@asopacharu) on

Earlier in May, Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen announced that her brother Rajeev is engaged to TV actress Charu Asopa in an Instagram post and wrote, ““SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga.”

Talking about the Goa wedding Charu Asopa told Bombay Times, “It will be an intimate affair with just 20-25 people each from our respective families in attendance. Our families had originally zeroed in on a date in December, but Rajeev, during a conversation with me, said that it’s too far. That’s how we advanced the date to June 16. Forget others, even our families were surprised to learn about our decision.”

 

