Sonam Kapoor shares stunning pics in green off- shoulder dress as she hits 20 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a happy and proud lady as she has scored a massive 20 million followers on Instagram. On the special occasion, she shared few stunning pictures of herself in a parrot green body-con dress. onam Kapoor has impressed the audience with her performance in films like Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat among others.

She shared three pictures of herself. In the first one, she can be seen looking straight to the lens and captioned it, “Whaaat 20 million followers???.”

The next is a full image of hers is posing in a parrot greet off shoulder body con dress which she teamed with black shoes and a shimmery purse. Along with the still, she wrote, “Trying to be cool but jumping inside coz 20000000.”

In the last picture shared, she gives a candid look and poses like a boss lady. She captioned it, “Yes hello? I have a tribe of 20000000”.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.”