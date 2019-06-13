Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor's throwback picture of train trip makes husband Anand Ahuja nostalgic

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday reminisced about the time she used to travel by train with her family. Sharing an old childhood photograph from one of her train journeys, Sonam took to social media and wrote: "There's something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip."

In the image, the "Neerja" actress is seen posing while lying on the upper berth of a train.

Sonam even made her husband Anand Ahuja nostalgic as he then shared his favourite train moment too.

"I also love trains...Let's go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh...Some 14-hour long trip with 40 classmates," Anand commented on Sonam's photograph.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Meanwhile. Sonam Kapoor shared a sizzling still where it looked like she was in the middle of a dance and as someone clicked her while she's at it, she had the perfect caption to it, something all those who love dance can relate to. A monochromatic frame that she shared was just the perfect touch that was needed to make this a stellar frame and she captioned the picture as, "Dance like no one is watching."

On the work front, we will see the actress in The Zoya Factor. The movie is slated for a release in September 2019, and will also co-star Dulqueer Salmaan alongside. The movie is an interesting story and is based on a book that goes by the same name.