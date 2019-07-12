Sonakshi Sinha opens up about cheating case by an event organizer

Earlier this morning, there were reports of the Uttar Pradesh police visiting actress Sonakshi Sinha’s Mumbai residence in Juhu in relation to a cheating case filed by an event manager. It was said that the actress was booked after she accepted a booking amount of Rs 24 lakhs and did not turn up at an event in New Delhi. Well, now Sonakshi has responded over the fiasco on her social media.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Sonakshi told her side of the story and tweeted, "An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man."

Have a look:

Her spokesperson also in an interview to Mid-Day said, "In her nine years long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot-free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide."

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in films like Khandaani Shafakhana in which she will play the role of a sexologist, in Dabangg 3 where she will be seen opposite Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal.

