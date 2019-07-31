Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soha Ali Khan gets trolled for sharing picture with daughter Inaaya, internet asks if that is FaceApp?

​Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, has joined Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in London. It seems a fam-jam time for the Pataudi's as they are often seen enjoying at the farm and the streets of London with their kids. Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya and Kainaat Singha (Rannvijay Singh's daughter) are often spotted together playing and feeding the goats at London farm. Not just this, mommy-kids quality time is much evident with the viral pictures on the internet.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture with her daughter Inaaya. While the picture is loaded with cuteness, netizens didn't spare this one too. Netizens have been asking questions and dropping comments asking Soha Ali Khan, if she has used FaceApp in that picture?

Comments like "You look so old", "FaceApp use kiya hai kya?" etc are seen on Soha's post.

Check Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post

Not just this, there have been many more pictures on the web which showcase how beautifully the Pataudi Khandaan is spending their time in London.

Soha Ali Khan got married to Bollywood actor and Kalyug fame Kunal Khemmu in year 2015. The couple got blessed with a baby girl Inaaya in year 2017.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares adorable mommy-kids day out picture with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya, Kainaat and Prianka

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Photos| Lifestyle Updates