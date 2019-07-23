Soha Ali Khan shares adorable mommy-kids day out picture with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya, Kainaat and Prianka

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soha Ali Khan shares adorable mommy-kids day out picture with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya, Kainaat and Priyanka

It's London time for the Pataudi family and we can't get over of the pictures and videos. Recently, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of Tim (Taimur Ali Khan ) and Inni (Inaaya Naumi Kemmu) enjoying their playtime at the farm. While Kareena Kapoor takes out time from her busy shooting schedule, Taimur Ali Khan and Bebo are often seen hanging out in the streets of London. This time, we get to see Soha Ali Khan, Prianka Singha (Rannvijay's wife) along with her daughter Kainat hanging out at the far with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor.

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a picture of Tim and Inni to show how the kids are having fun. She wrote, "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries"

Soha Ali Khan shared another picture with Kareena Kapoor, Tim, Inaaya, Kainat and Prianka Singha at the farms. She wrote, "A day at the farm #willowsactivityfarm #timandinni #timandinniandkai @priankasingha #londondiaries"

The mommy-kids duo looks cute and adorable at the same time. Taimur and Kainat (Rannvijay's daughter) are close friends and are often seen together on 'Play Dates.'

Kunal Khemu recently shared pictures of Taimur and Inaaya to show the brother-sister bond.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor too shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, mother Babita, and her own kids, enjoying their vacations in London.

