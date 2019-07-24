Shilpa Shetty’s OOPS moment as she enjoys her Marilyn Monroe shot, watch viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty’s OOPS moment as she enjoys her Marilyn Monroe shot

Shilpa Shetty has undeniably the hottest body in Bollywood. The actress gives all other divas a run for their money when it comes to fitness. This is the reason that she never leaves a chance to flaunt her sexy curves especially when she is on a vacation. Shilpa Shetty recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen having her Marilyn Monroe moment. The actress can be seen enjoying her time on the cruise with her family in London and living in her own space. In the video, as Shilpa Shetty pose for her Marilyn Monroe moment, her dress slides up because of the wind and she immediately grab her outfit and laughs.

Shilpa shared the video saying, “My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze’. Please watch till the end...” There is no denying that Shilpa Shetty has a good sense of humour and she knows how to take the joke on herself as well. The actress is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself in which she undergoes crazy experiences. A few days back she also shared a video in which she is seen feeding the ducks but gets sacred as they all rush towards her.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram feed is loaded with interesting pictures and video. While it has been a long time that she has acted in a film, the actress has been a popular name in the showbiz. She was last seen as the judge on dance based reality show Super Dancers season 3. On the other hand, after a decade now Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood. The actress will be seen in Ramesh Taurani’s next untitled film which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam. "Yes, Diljit and Yami have given their nod to the film. It’s a fresh pairing and we are excited because both are competent actors with impeccable comic timing. It is a sensible comedy and revolves around a couple", producer Ramesh Taurani was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier when Shilpa Shetty was asked about her comeback, the actress was quoted as saying, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough".

