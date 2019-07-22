Shilpa Shetty's killer workout video serves as an inspiration for her fans- Check her fitness post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty's killer workout video serves as an inspiration for her fans

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. We often see her sharing some of her workout videos, yoga sessions and Sunday binge which is her cheat day. Shilpa Shetty has been really working hard to tone her body and stay well in shape. She often works out with her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. Recently, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share her tough workout session video. Her latest workout video is giving the Monday Motivation to her fans.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, " Circuit training... 3-and-a-half-minute killer set made concise to #instafit. 3 sets of this and legs are jelly. Sore today, Strong tomorrow Didn’t stop even when Bruno, our Alsatian, wanted to be a party pooper He’s adorbs! @bencolemanfitness you are killing me #mondaymotivation #killerworkout #circuittraining #legday #fitness #passion #swasthrahomastraho #healthfreak #breathe"

Check Shilpa Shetty's post

A few days ago, too, Shilpa Shetty shared her workout videos. See her working out with her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

In fact, she also took Yoga sessions in Surat and shared a glimpse of the same.

According to the reports of SpotBoye, Shilpa Shetty is marking her comeback in the Bollywood industry. The movie's title is yet to be decided. She will be seen playing the female lead in the movie which also features Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview, Shilpa Shetty was asked about her comeback in the Bollywood industry and she replied, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough".

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge taken over by husband Raj Kundra in the most hilarious manner- Watch video

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates and Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Television Celeb News