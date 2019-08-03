Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta? Deets inside

Shahid Kapoor and Rajkummar Gupta

Shahid Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Kabir Singh. The blockbuster movie, co-starring Kiara Advani has so far made over Rs 280 crores. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial revolves around a surgeon with anger management issues and how he is left heartbroken after his girlfriend gets married to someone else. Shahid, who has been a part of the industry for last 15 years finally got his first blockbuster movie with Kabir Singh.

Now, as the actor is garnering applause for his portrayal of the titular character in Kabir Singh, he has become producers and directors' favourite. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Shahid has been flooded with offers but he is choosing his projects quite wisely. Among several offers, Shahid is considering Raj Kumar Gupta's project, which is a real-life drama. Nothing has been confirmed yet. The actor will make a decision only after he hears the script.

''Shahid has become the go to guy for producers and directors after Kabir Singh. It's surprising how it took everyone one big film to notice his talent when he has been doing some wonderful cinema all along. Among the many offers Shahid is considering, is a film that will be helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is still in ideation stage and the director is getting the script in place before formally making an offer to Shahid. He just knows the concept of the movie, which is yet again a real-life drama and he will decide on the film only after hearing a narration,'' a source informed Pinkvilla.

On a related note, Shahid is also in talks for Jersey remake, for which he reportedly demanded Rs 40 crores. Yes, you read that right. The amount demanded by Shahid is said to be higher than the total budget of the original Telugu film. Starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30 crores.

As per reports doing the rounds, the rights of the remake has been bought by Karan Johar.