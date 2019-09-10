Shahid Kapoor on first meeting with wife Mira Rajput: Thought if we were going to last even 15 minutes

Shahid Kapoor on meeting Mira Rajput for first time: Are we even going to last 15 minutes?

ever since their marriage have been giving us major couple goals. After four years of their togetherness and two kids, the two are head over heels in love with each other. They are spotted together at various events, lunches, dinner, and even workout sessions. The couple recently graced the cover of the Vogues magazine. In an interview with the same, Kabir Singh actor revealed the first thought that came in his mind during their first meeting before marriage.

Shahid, who has in a lot of interviews has revealed that he spoke to Mira for about seven hours when they first met. On the same not, he told Vogue, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?”

While Mira in the same interview said, “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are.”

Mira further spoke about Shahid's role of Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab and said, “We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!’”

Shahid's last film Kabir Singh gained mixed response at the box office. Mira showed her support by sharing a post on Instagram that read, "Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi, Faaslon se hausla ye toot’ta nahi. So proud of you baby. It’s your time to shine."

Spilling more beans on life after marriage, Mira said, "“I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

