Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan enjoy an outing in Shimla with faces covered, pictures and videos go viral

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan manage to break the internet every time they step out together. Fans are already eagerly waiting for the duo’s first film together and the couple keeps teasing them with pictures and videos from behind the camera. On Eid this year, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on his social media in which he was seen visiting a mosque with his co-star Sara Ali Khan in which their faces were covered. Now again, the couple has been spotted in Shimla taking a stroll with their faces covered.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently shooting for the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. For the same, the couple has reached Shimla and were spotted roaming around the city. While the two actors made sure to hide their identity from the fans by covering their faces, fans eventually recognized them and asked for selfies. While Sara was seen covering her face with a red dupatta, Kartik tried to hide his face with a black bandana. The couple was gracious enough to oblige their fans with selfies and their pictures and videos have now gone viral on the internet. Have a look at them here-

Before heading to Shimla, Kartik and Sara have notably shot portions for the film in Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai. While Sara and Kartik often make headlines for their alleged relationship, recently a rumours suggested that Sara’s mother Amrita Singh is not really happy about it. According to a DNA report, Amrita Singh is not happy that Sara is making news more for her personal life than for her professional front. She has asked her daughter to keep her focus only on her career. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is quite chill about his daughter's personal life. He doesn't seem to mind if she dates Kartik Aaryan or someone else.

Rumours of Sara and Kartik's relationship is growing stronger with each passing day. Both of them are enjoying their togetherness to the fullest if the pictures are anything to go by.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has given back to back hits in the month of December last year with her debut film Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Now, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is working on his another film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday alongside Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj kal 2.

