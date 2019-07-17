Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan’s rumoured GF Iulia Vantur has 'shaky' experience in Bali earthquake, shares video

Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, woke up to a shaky alarm after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bali. . In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were 'shaking' my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith."

She said that she felt it very clearly that nothing bad is going happen and it will pass the way it came.

"Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much! So, enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like 'nothing' happened but deep inside I felt that I'm more alive today.

"Today, I ve done a nice photo-shooting and I've discovered a bit more of beautiful."

Recently, Iulia Vantur was spotted with Salman Khan attending Sangeeta Bijlani's 54th birthday bash.

Iulia will be starring in "Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala". She will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements. It will be directed by Prem R Soni.

