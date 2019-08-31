Shraddha Kapoor congratulates Shaliza Dhami, India’s first female flight commander of the Air Force

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media handle to congratulate Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami, who became the first woman officer in the country to become Flight Commander of a flying unit. Shraddha shared a picture of Shaliza announcing the same on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Woohoooo Shaliza Dhami!”

As per ANI, Shaliza is a permanent commission officer of the flying branch in the Indian Air Force and has been flying choppers. Her achievement is a step closer towards women officers commanding units and formations in the service. She has been serving for 15 years now and has been flying choppers. Not only this, she became the first woman flying instructor of the Air Force and is also the first woman officer to get a permanent commission of the flying branch.

Meanwhile, have a look at Shraddha's post here:

Shaliza Dhami, India’s first female flight commander of the Air Force

