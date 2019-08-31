Saaho Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action-flick gets an excellent opening

Saaho Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action-flick to get an excellent opening

Saaho Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action-thriller Saaho saw a release at the movie theatres on August 30, 2019. The film was talked about a lot ever since its announcement as it was made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crores, was Prabhas’s comeback film after hit series Baahubali and Baahubali 2 and had an ensemble cast which included actors like Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi in important roles. Having gained a mixed response from the audience, it’s now time for the box office collection of the opening day of the film.

As per the current reports, it is being said that action-flick is going to get a blockbuster start on the first day. As per the latest reports in BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film will approximately 24 crore nett despite the fact that there was late arrival of prints in many theatres of the North. The report stated that the film has done well in Mumbai / Gujarat and CPCI as well as Marathawada.

The report further states, “The opening day is the third best of the year in Hindi markets and it is not even a Hindi film and for a dubbed film from the South it is the second best after Bahubali - The Conclusion. The reports of the film may not be encouraging but for a dubbed South film to record these opening numbers is pretty insane.”

As per Saaho movie review by IndiaTV, “Saaho that has one of the biggest budgets has very less jaw-dropping moments. There are a lot of stunt sequences that are shot on a great scale, but they simply go blank at the screen. The bike chasing scene is the only one where you will grab the edge of your seats to know what is going to happen next. Prabhas’s persona gets sidelines because of the unnecessary swag and humor which falls flat on the screen and seem pointless for an action movie which Saaho aimed to be.”

Read full Saaho review in English here.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and was previously slated to release on Independence Day along with Mission Mangal and Batla House. Have a look at the trailer here:

