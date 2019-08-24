Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
RIP Arun Jaitley: Sunny Deol, Lata Mangeshkar, other Bollywood celebs mourn former finance minister’s death

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley dies aged 66 on August 24. After his demise, various Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Lata Mangeshkar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Karan Johar, others. took to social media to express grief.

New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2019 15:06 IST
RIP Arun Jaitley: Sunny Deol, Lata Mangeshkar and other Bollywood celebs mourn former finance minister’s death

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley’s death has left the nation in shock. The former finance minister, aged 66, breathed his last on August 24 after going through treatment for several weeks since August 9 in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The news about his death was announced by AIIMS in a brief press release which stated, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley." He was admitted to the hospital after the complaint of breathlessness and restlessness.

Soon after the news of his death, various political leaders, Bollywood actors, cricketers, and fans expressed grief over the shocking news.

Actor turned BJP leader Sunny Deol took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley”

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar shared pictures with Arun Jaitley and expressed grief with a tweet and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley ji. A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister. Very kindly, he had come over to meet me and we spoke for a long time. Will cherish those memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Karan Johar tweeted, “#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones....”

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Deepest condolences and heartfelt grief on the passing of Arun Jaitley ji. Never had the opportunity to meet him but always felt great fortune in sharing the same college as him. His contributions and remarkable legacy remain exemplary for generations to come. #RIPArunJaitley”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones.”

Adnan Sami tweeted, "Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul. Rest in Peace.#ArunJaitley"

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "The nation loses a great leader... You will be missed, #ArunJaitley ji... Thoughts and prayers with the family... ॐ शांति"

Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of #shriarunjaitley ji. May God give strength to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss. A good man gone too soon."

Chetan Bhagat wrote, "So sad to hear about the demise of @arunjaitley. May your soul rest in peace. So many wonderful memories of someone who listened well, spoke well and worked tirelessly. You will be missed."

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "saddened by the passing away of mr ⁦@arunjaitley⁩ ji. A great n dynamic leader. U will b missed sir. RIP #arunjaitley"

