Ranveer Singh releases rap song 'Aala Re' dedicated to Ganpati Bappa

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh released rapper Kaam Bhaari's festive Marathi song Ganpati Aala Re in Mumbai on Monday. "The celebration in the message of this song is supported by the musical elements that form the track. Kaam Bhaari's lyrics and the upbeat music beautifully encompasses our excitement as we welcome Ganpati Bappa and the downpour of rain that promises to wash away all our sorrows and misgivings, leaving only a ray of hope and positivity in all our hearts," Ranveer said.

Ranveer added that the in the video “Kaam Bhaari walks through a forest and prays to the beautiful clay idol, nestled in the lush greens within his city, with the simple aim to preserve our environment and lovingly nurture all our fellow beings, celebrating each form of life: human, animal and Mother nature".

Kaam Bhaari, known for his thought-provoking lyrics, is supported in his hopeful message by the visuals of the song, which was released by filmmaker Navzar Eranee's music label, IncInk Records. The description of the song reads, “Through this video, we wanted to take this opportunity to respect, protect and savour that which we consider sacred. Kaam Bhaari lovingly creates an idol with his own hands, encouraging the use of earthy materials like mud and clay to protect what gives us life.” It also reads, “Our goal on this joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is to appeal to our higher wisdom and the inclusive and compassionate nature of people, in the true hope for a better tomorrow.”

On the Bollywood front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win in cricket. Along with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan’s ’83 has the actor’s real wife Deepika Padukone playing the role of his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Deepika will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev’s wife in the film. The actress has already revealed that she is very excited to play that part and she has known Romi for a long time. The actress in an interview earlier revealed that her family has been friends with Kapil Dev and his wife for many years and it would be interesting to play her on the big screen.

