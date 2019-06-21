Ranveer Singh leaves adorable comment on wife Deepika Padukone’s latest picture, actress’ reply is all hearts

Ranveer Singh leaves adorable comment on wife Deepika Padukone’s latest picture

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always manage to leave fans in awe of them as they shower love on each other through social media. There is hardly post of Deepika Padukone on which husband Ranveer Singh has not left his adorable comments. This time again when the actress shared pictures of her look from the GMA 2019, Ranveer Singh was all hearts for her. The actress received Millennial Of The Year 2019 Award at the event which she graced wearing a balloony outfit by Ashi Studio. Deepika grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her look at the awards night and Ranveer Singh has the best thing to say about it.

Just when Deepika Padukone shared a series of pictures on her social media with the caption, “Vishisht aakriti dharan karna (to take on a special shape) wearing @ashishstudio. , Ranveer Singh commented saying “Shuddh desi caption.” To this Deepika was quick to say, “More like shuddh desi dil.” There cute give and take in the comments section definitely made our day. Check out-

Deepika Padukone’s look at the GMA 2019 gave food to a lot of trolls online. While a few users called it the Ranveer Singh’s effect, others churned out memes of the look by converting her dress into capsicum. Check out all the memes and trolls here-

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who has recently joined the star cast of her next film 83 in London, is enjoying the good view of her husband playing cricket these days. Ranveer Singh is all set to portray legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on the big screen and there is no denying that he is working hard for it. Now that he has his supportive wife by his side, both onscreen and offscreen, the process will definitely become more fun for him.

