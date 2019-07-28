Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid-Mira enjoy night out at Karan Johar's residence. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other stars at Karan Johar's party

Saturday means party, hence, our favourite Bollywood celebrities stepped out of their houses for a get-together at B-town's favourite Karan Johar's residence. KJo is known for hosting some fabulous parties in the industry. Last night, some of the A-list stars of Bollywood sat under a roof to chill and soak in weekend vibes. Prominent among them were Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar were also present at the night out.

KJo shared a video on social media in which we can see all the actors chit-chatting and enjoying themselves. Their sudden reactions on spotting that the camera is recording them are cherry on the cake. Have a look at the video below.

Aren't we missing Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan? Well, all of them are busy with their projects, hence, they couldn't join. While Alia is shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 in Ooty, Ranveer is in London for Kabir Khan's 83, which is based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Kareena is also busy with her reality dance show and Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

On a related note, Varun Dhawan has wrapped Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, which is a dance film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor hasn't announced his next project yet after blockbuster success of Kabir Singh.