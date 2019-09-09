Monday, September 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Priyanka Chopra talks about the tough time of her career, says, ‘I was thrown out of movies’

Priyanka Chopra talks about the tough time of her career, says, ‘I was thrown out of movies’

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview to Vogue revealed that she was shouted at by directors and was thrown out of the movies in the early days of her career. Read more to know.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 10:10 IST
Representative News Image

Priyanka Chopra talks about the tough time of her career, says, ‘I was thrown out of movies’

Priyanka Chopra is an international star. The Desi Girl’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is truly an inspirational one but the path has not been easy. Just like any other star, she too faced the harsh reality of the industry at the beginning of the industry. In a recent interview that PeeCee gave to Vogue India for their September issue, she opened up about her initial days when people were unpleasant to her. 

Talking about the same, Piggy Chops said, “I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies.” She further revealed that in spite of such tough scenarios she was strong, all because of his late father Mr. Ashok Chopra whose precious words were guidance for her. 

She said, “The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success.” 

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTKSS: Kapil Sharma introduces his 'staff' Archana Puran Singh in this fun backstage video, watch Next Story  