Priyanka Chopra talks about the tough time of her career, says, ‘I was thrown out of movies’

Priyanka Chopra is an international star. The Desi Girl’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is truly an inspirational one but the path has not been easy. Just like any other star, she too faced the harsh reality of the industry at the beginning of the industry. In a recent interview that PeeCee gave to Vogue India for their September issue, she opened up about her initial days when people were unpleasant to her.

Talking about the same, Piggy Chops said, “I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies.” She further revealed that in spite of such tough scenarios she was strong, all because of his late father Mr. Ashok Chopra whose precious words were guidance for her.

She said, “The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success.”