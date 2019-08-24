Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional post for late father on his birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional post for late father on his birthday

It isn’t a hidden fact that Priyanka Chopra is ‘daddy’s lil girls.’ She has done everything to make her parents proud by making her name not only in Bollywood but also in the West. Her mother has been a pillar of strength for her after the demise of her father Ashok Chopra. Ever since then, the actress remembers her father the most on special occasions and takes to her social media handle to share her feelings with her fans. Yet again she did the same on her father’s birth anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a story related to her, brother and father. She wrote, "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati P.S. - the background song was one of dad’s favourites... one he always used to sing for mom."

Have a look:

Talking about work front, she will next be seen in in Shonali Bose's directorial 'The Sky Is Pink' which will also star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in leading roles. Apart from that, reports claim that she is set to share screen space with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Netflix feature "We Can Be Heroes". Currently, she is enjoying her marital bliss with husband and singer Nick Jonas. The two got married in the year 2018.

