Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law's comment on her latest post is worth a million likes- Check Out

Priyanka Chopra has always been daddy's little girl. In fact, she has got inked this quote on her arm. On Monday, June 10, she shared a post on the death anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra. She wrote a heartfelt note and shared her childhood picture with her father. Take a look

She wrote, "6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you... I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

While most of the people from the industry were sharing their condolences. Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law left the most adorable comment on her post.

Nick Jonas's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, stretched out his love and support for a daughter-in-law, Priyanka Chopra.

He wrote, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Indeed, nothing can replace the love of a father in a daughter's life. However, with Paul Kevin Jonas's reply, it is clear that he thinks highly of her. Comforting and consoling his daughter-in-law during the toughest time is the best thing a father-in-law can do.

Having a father's support is extremely necessary for life. Priyanka Chopra had a major pushback as her father died six years ago in 2013. However, she gathered herself and came forward to fight back all the challenges of life. Though she is close to her mother Madhu Chopra, a daughter can never forget her dad.

In fact, Hina Khan who sang all praises of Priyanka Chopra after they met at Cannes 2019, left a comment saying, "I still rem the stories u shared with me about your father May his soul rest in peace forever prayers" on PeeCee's latest post.