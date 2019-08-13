Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra just called Nick Jonas, 'Annoying' for THIS reason- Deets inside

Priyanka Chopra, the Desi girl of Bollywood got married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas last December in Jodhpur. The two never fail to impress their fans with the minutes of their love life. Nick and Priyanka often share a little piece of information from their love life and entertain their fans. Priyanka Chopra recently told ET online that Nick likes to stare at her face every morning. She said, "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet."

Not just this, she said that her husband is super attracted towards her and likes to stare at her for some time every morning. She added that Nick Jonas is a perfect husband. Priyanka also said, " That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."

Both Priyanka and Nick are always busy with their shooting schedules and commitments towards work. However, they often choose to stay close to each other and try to meet whenever possible. On the related note, Priyanka Chopra said, "We have a rule. We don't go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always [meet] wherever in the world we [are]."

Well, we know how ‘Deep is the Love’ between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The later threw a grand birthday bash for the leading lady of his life and arranged for a cake worth lakh.

Not just this, Nick Jonas recently shared a post where he is seen on a Facetime with wife Priyanka Chopra, who could not join him to Georgia. He wrote, "I can't believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. #HappinessBeginsTour."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 11 October 2019.

