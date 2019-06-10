Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she pens down a heartfelt note on her father's death anniversary

Monday, June 10, 2019
     
June 10, 2019
Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she pens down a heartfelt note for her father on his death anniversary

Actress Priyanka Chopra gets emotional and pens down a heartfelt note for her father Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. Priyanka Chopra lost her father six years ago and every year the actress shares a post dedicated to her father. This year too, she took to her Instagram account and shared a post to convey to her father, that she misses him. Priyanka Chopra's dad passed away on June 10, 2013.  Check post

6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you.. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably.

We all love our parents. Daughters are especially closest to their fathers. Dad is any daughter's first love in life and the man she looks up to every day. Likewise, Priyanka Chopra shared the pain of her heart by writing, " "6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you.. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

This is Priyanka Chopra along with her father late Ashok Chopra in the picture. Sharing this childhood picture definitely shows how deeply she misses the presence of her father in her life. 

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's work, the actress will be next seen in The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. 

