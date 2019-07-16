Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Batra marries Bollywood actor Nawab Shah, wedding pictures go viral

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra gets married to Nawab Shah who was last seen in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The couple had been dating each other for quite some time now before they finally decided to get married. In a recent interview with Times of India, Nawab Shah told that he was sure to marry Pooja right after their first meeting. He said, " Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting." In fact, the couple made their relationship status official by sharing a few pictures on their social media handles.

Recently, Pooja Batra took to her Instagram account to share the glimpse of their wedding day. She wrote, " Thank you for all your good wishes & Blessings", as she poses alongside hubby Nawab Shah.

Not just this, she shared another picture with her mother and captioned it as, " With My Wonder Woman My Mom"

Pooja Batra also shared a post-wedding picture with Nawab Shah and one of their closest friends. She writes, " With friends like Family at the @heritagevillageresortmanesar Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon"

Even Nawab Shah has shared a couple of pictures and videos of post-wedding outing and fun.

Nawab Shah wrote, “It took 46 years for my soul to be ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all," when he openly declared his relationship status with Pooja Batra.

Well, we wish the couple a very HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.

