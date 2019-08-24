Nora Fatehi graces The Kapil Sharma Show with Vicky Kaushal, reveals why she was called 'Nora Paaji'

Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
Vicky Kaushal reveals that he did music video Pachatoge because of Nora Fatehi. Watch video.

New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2019 17:41 IST
Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are all set to spread their charm on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo will grace the set of the popular show to promote their latest music video Pachtaoge. Nora and Vicky have collaborated for the first time for Arijit Singh's song. They had a gala time chatting with Kapil Sharma and his team. Nora also grooved to some of her hit dance numbers.

Vicky while talking about Pachtaoge wittingly replied that he did Pachtaoge because of Nota. Later, he says that he instantly fell in love with the lyrics of the song sung by Arijit Singh. Vicky shared that he was excited to work with the singer.

 

