Nick Jonas' I Love You gesture to Priyanka Chopra during concert is the cutest thing on internet

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving major couple goals to all the fans out there. The couple is often seen exchanging love glances and gestures with each other. Not just this, they often speak about their love life during their interviews, concerts and press conferences. Recently, Nick Jonas gestures I love you sign to Priyanka Chopra during the concert and the fans are going gaga seeing the blossoming love between the duo. Nick Jonas while singing and playing guitar in the middle of thousands of people and said I love to Priyanka Chopra in sign language.

Priyanka Chopra standing at a distance was seen blushing over his gesture. Nick and Priyanka do not fail to show PDA. Their pictures, videos, statements are often the declaration of their love for each other.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra in an interview revealed how Nick Jonas stares at her every morning and how they both manage to see each other even after being busy in their hectic schedules. She even said that they manage to meet each other and take breaks to make time for one another.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted at Joe Jonas’ birthday bash. The couple looked absolutely stunning in black attire as they walked hand-in-hand.

