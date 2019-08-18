Priyanka Chopra raises the oomph factor in black faux feather dress at Joe Jonas' birthday bash (PICS)

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue fashionista. The global icon is not just known for her subtle acting skills but also for her sartorial choices. Her versatility can be seen in both real and reel-life. While PeeCee keeps amazing us with her different roles, at the same time, she makes sure that cameras keep flashing incessantly whenever she steps out of her den.

Recently, when Priyanka made heads turn when she was spotted in Bond themed attire. Actually, Priyanka wore a black faux feather little dress for Joe Jonas' Bond themed party. Being the diva she is, Priyanka raised the mercury with her sheer dress that had crystal embellishments. She rounded off her look with winged eyes, pink lips, diamond earrings and wavy hairdo.

PeeCee and Nick were spotted hand in hand. The American singer looked dapper in a black suit. Check out pictures below.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The movie, which also features Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in important roles, is based on Aisha Chaudhary, motivational speaker and author of My Little Epiphanies. She breathed her last in 2015 Gurugram due to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Sky Is Pink is set to have its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival. PeeCee took to social media to share her excitement. Sharing a poster of the movie, she wrote, ''So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!''.