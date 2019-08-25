Neha Dhupia slays in red swimwear as she poses with husband Angad Bedi in Maldives, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Dhupia slays in red bikini as she poses with husband Angad Bedi in Maldives, see pics

Lovebirds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia recently flew away to the Maldives to celebrate Neha's birthday. Hubby Angad stole his wife away to celebrate her birthday in the most romantic way. The actor has always been in awe of wifey Neha and proves it every time with his idyllic gestures. This is the couple's first holiday since they began their married life and a reason to celebrate as Neha's birthday falls on 27th August. Now, Neha Dhupia has shared some pictures with husband Angad Bedi from their Maldives vacation. The photos are setting the internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared the pictures with a caption that read, "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean..@centaragrandmaldives #maldives".

Angad had earlier expressed his elation as he looked forward to the trip. He revealed that the trip is special as Angad and Neha had gone to the Maldives for their honeymoon and now the two will be revisiting the country with daughter Mehr.

The actor considers this time his the Golden period not only referring to his personal life but also professionally. He has been constant with his work and is always on his toes. Amidst the hustle, Angad cherishes the short breaks that he takes to spend time with family as he feels that makes his life worthwhile.

Ever since Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018, the lovebirds has been setting some serious couple goals for everyone. From teasing each other on social media to spending vacations together, the duo has been living the best time of their life. And with baby Mehr joining in the team, the trio seems to be busy with yet another holiday.

Angad Bedi will next be seen in the web series The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati. Neha Dhupia was last seen in the film Tumhari Sulu and hosted a chat show with celebrity guests recently.

