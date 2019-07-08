Neetu Singh birthday: Rishi Kapoor's supportive wife and Ranbir Kapoor's loving mother is the root of the family- See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor birthday: Rishi Kapoor's supportive wife and Ranbir Kapoor's loving mother is the root of the family- See pics

Neetu Kapoor birthday: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, wife of Rishi Kapoor and mother of the chocolate boy of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor turns 61. Bollywood's veteran Neetu Kapoor has been an epitome of love, care, and affection. Her Instagram posts are loaded with family pictures and all the elite people from the Bollywood industry who support Rishi Kapoor during his tough time. Neetu Kapoor has been eternal support to Rishi Kapoor who successfully battled his cancer.

She is indeed a great wife. Also, Neetu Kapoor has been a loving mother. She stands by her son Ranbir Kapoor's side like a tough back. Her equation with Alia Bhatt proves that she is going to be a loving 'MIL' if that happens just in case!

As Neetu Kapoor has been with Rishi Kapoor in New York for his cancer treatment, a lot many friends and relatives showed up to check up on him. Neetu Kapoor always shares a heartfelt note through her social media account.

As she turns 61 this year, here's wishing Neetu Kapoor, a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY!