Mukesh Death Anniversary: 7 songs by legendary singer that will sooth your soul

Legendary Bollywood singer Mukesh has sung numerous Bollywood songs which are still fresh in the memory of the people. Born as Mukesh Chandra Mathur on 22 July, 1923, the singer breathed his last on 27 August 1976 after suffering from a heart attack. He is the voice behind popular songs like Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye and Awaara Hoon. He sang around 1,300 songs, the most popular being Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein which still manages to resonate with every heart. Not just immense popularity, Mukesh also got rewarded for his work with many accolades and awards. He won National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song "Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai" from the film Rajnigandha. On the singer's 43rd death anniversary, let's look at some of his popular songs that will stay with us forever.

Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein

Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal jaye

Awara Hoon

Mera Joota Hai Japani

Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai

Dil Tadap Tadap Ke

