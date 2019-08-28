Mukesh Ambani's family hosts Bachchans, Khans and other Bollywood celebs in this viral throwback picture

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani turned host for the launch party of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's book India Fantastique. Recently, the ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared another throwback picture from the year 2012. The Ambani family opened the gates of their Mumbai residence to organise a launch party for the designer duo. In the recent viral picture, we can spot Bollywood's influential celebrities sharing a single frame. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar and others can be spotted in a single frame.
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked 33 successful years in the industry and thus have been sharing glimpses of their starting career. They shared a picture on their Instagram which holds utmost relevance. Captioning the picture as, "For this event the duo dressed Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Singh, Tabu, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan in their hallmark ranges. Each wore an ensemble which showcased their mastery over technique, craftsmanship, and design at its zenith. From Resham and Zardozi to Mirror work, Gota and Patola, it was a dizzying array of beauty," Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla take us back to the good old days.
View this post on Instagram
2012: Mrs Ambani's faith in our work and her absolute championing of the book is unprecedented. We showed her a dummy copy and she put herself behind it one hundred percent and hosted its India launch at their residence. To have that sort of belief in our work, that level of encouragement and support is priceless. We are eternally grateful to her." Abu and Sandeep. This event was quite simply the most magical celebration of their creativity, packed with the powerful presence of India’s icons from Industry, Society and Cinema. The duo’s most cherished took to the stage, dressed in sumptuous, custom ensembles. Abu and Sandeep count them as close friends. “Our work has brought us immense professional and personal joy. It has enabled us to dress the most fabulous women and men. People who have become friends and even family. We treasure them and their faith in us as artists. To have them with us on this occasion was heavenly. A deeply emotional experience.” - Abu and Sandeep For this event the duo dressed Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Singh, Tabu, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan in their hallmark ranges. Each wore an ensemble which showcased their mastery over technique, craftsmanship and design at its zenith. From Resham and Zardozi to Mirror work, Gota and Patola, it was a dizzying array of beauty. @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @tabutiful @gaurikhan @suzkr @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @iamsonalibendre @karanjohar @saraalikhan95 #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #craftsmanship #classic #handmade #handembroidery #indiafantastique #mukeshambani #nitaambani #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #deepikapadukone #amritasingh #tabu #guarikhan #sussannekhan #booklaunch #resham #zardozi #mirror #gota #patola
Not just the above-mentioned Bollywood celebrities, there were many more celebs present at the event. Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Waheeda Rahman, Juhi Chawla, Simi Garewal and many others graced the event at Ambani's residence. However, not just this, Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani have been flooding the internet with throwback pictures. Recently, they shared Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding pictures. They also shared glimpses of Shweta Bachchan's wedding attire and highlighted how ivory colour is back in trend after so many years.
View this post on Instagram
1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious. @shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #floral #veil #Chikanwork #shwetabachchan
View this post on Instagram
2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amitabhbachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #brocade #resham #gota #sherwani #sequins #stones #ghaghra
View this post on Instagram
An Endless Love. Through the decades the duo have excelled at reinventing the use of crystals, stones and beads creating bejewelled dreams in the form of couture. Here's looking back at that brilliance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took crystals to Cannes 2013 in an indulgently embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble! The Aubusson gown complements her staggering beauty with tiny pastel Swarovski crystals embroidered with resham. Pearls add to the garment's grandeur. The grey outfit seen next has a ruffled skirt paired with a richly encrusted blouse. Big and small Swarovski crystals add depth to its delightful dimension. The next image displays a full-length skirt spectacularly embroidered in stones and pearls that fill a gorgeous, geometric pattern. Worn with a ruffled shirt, it has a tiny, sequined blouse underneath. The golden blouse is another stunning manifestation of bead, stone and sequins infused embroidery. Inspired by a necklace, the finely adorned garment recreates the precious pattern of jewels. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #traditional #culture #classic #original #aishwaryaraibachchan #crystals #swarovski #cannes #aubusson #gown #resham #handembroidred #skirt #ruffles #stones #pearls #geometricpattern
Adding more to the same, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are treating us with old looks and attires of many Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more.
View this post on Instagram
2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #bachchanfamily #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda #vasli #resham #offwhite #beige
View this post on Instagram
2005: When the stars dazzled in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla! The Blender's Pride Fashion Show was grandeur and grace at its finest. It featured multiple ranges of luxurious fabrics and crafts that oozed unabashed indulgence. Inspired by Persian carpets, the Isfahan range from the collection celebrated warm neutrals tones in georgettes and skin nets enchanted with embroidery, gold lace and floral patterns. Another range called Twist had solid pink chamois satin designed in western silhouettes. The collection also featured Chikankari and a range of exquisitely intricate blouses and skirt drapes embroidered in Dori Kilim and Sequins Kilim. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were gods in gold and Deepika Padukone made a gorgeous vision in Chikankari. The ever-elegant Shweta Bachchan also walked the ramp in an ensemble from the Lotus range that bloomed with resham embroidery. @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @shwetabachchan @deepikapadukone @niketan_m Show choreographed by @lubna.adam #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #craftsmanship #classic #handmade #original #blenderspride #fashionshow #persiancarpets #inspired #Isfahan #neutrals #georgettes #embroidery #florals #chikankari #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachchan #deepikapadukone #shwetabachchan
View this post on Instagram
2004: More of Zardozi, yet never enough! Dimple Kapadia with her daughters Twinkle and Rinke as seen in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's India Fantastique. A true goddess in black and gold, Dimple is wearing a Khadi saree illuminated by the golden finesse of Zardozi work. Twinkle glimmers in an anarkali set on brocade with multiple Zardozi borders featuring gold and silver details, and Rinke stuns in a lavishly embroidered ghagra that beautifully complements her mother's and sister's ensembles. The next image features a garment that indulgently celebrates every stitch that is used in creating Zardozi inspired couture. Stones and sequins lend an added shine to its exquisiteness. The final one shows a cutwork ghagra that has Zardozi set on an entire backdrop of lace. Its effect is delicate, divine and decadent all at once. From a series of family portraits shot by @ramshergill for the book, India Fantastique. @twinklekhanna #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #craftsmanship #handembroidery #classic #handmade #original #dimplekapadia #twinklekapadia #rinkekapadia #indiafantastique #khadi #saree #zardozi #anarkali #ghaghra #couture #brocade #zardoziborders #stones #sequins
View this post on Instagram
2002: A glimpse into the house of the goddess who walked the earth! Londoners were presented with the staggering opportunity of viewing Dimple Kapadia's Mumbai based designer home at Selfridges - a top departmental store in the city. Abu Sandeep recreated an entire floor of her house for the store's month-long, Bollywood inspired festival. Seen above are Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan along with Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Abu Sandeep posing at Selfridge's version of Dimple's home. The regal bed they're sitting on is carved in wood and spectacularly plated in silver. A Zardozi backdrop completes the luxurious bedchamber decor. Recalling the grandeur of the original project, the duo recount - "We planned the entire ambience as a fantasy home for a glamour goddess: rich, plush, sophisticated with a touch of the bohemian, and the interiors started to take a shape of their own.“ @amitabhbachchan @madhuridixitnene @abujani @sandeepkhosla @harveyleesutton @tonybmorgan @theofficialselfridges #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #selfridges #craftsmanship #handembroidery #classic #handmade #original #dimplekapadia #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #madhuridixitnene #wood #silverplated #zardozi #decor #homedecor #interiors
