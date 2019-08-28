Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mukesh Ambani's family hosts Bachchans, Khans and other Bollywood celebs in this viral throwback picture

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani turned host for the launch party of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's book India Fantastique. Recently, the ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared another throwback picture from the year 2012. The Ambani family opened the gates of their Mumbai residence to organise a launch party for the designer duo. In the recent viral picture, we can spot Bollywood's influential celebrities sharing a single frame. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar and others can be spotted in a single frame.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked 33 successful years in the industry and thus have been sharing glimpses of their starting career. They shared a picture on their Instagram which holds utmost relevance. Captioning the picture as, "For this event the duo dressed Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Singh, Tabu, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan in their hallmark ranges. Each wore an ensemble which showcased their mastery over technique, craftsmanship, and design at its zenith. From Resham and Zardozi to Mirror work, Gota and Patola, it was a dizzying array of beauty," Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla take us back to the good old days.

Not just the above-mentioned Bollywood celebrities, there were many more celebs present at the event. Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Waheeda Rahman, Juhi Chawla, Simi Garewal and many others graced the event at Ambani's residence. However, not just this, Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani have been flooding the internet with throwback pictures. Recently, they shared Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding pictures. They also shared glimpses of Shweta Bachchan's wedding attire and highlighted how ivory colour is back in trend after so many years.

Adding more to the same, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are treating us with old looks and attires of many Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more.

