Mission Mangal: Sonakshi Sinha won’t be celebrating Raksha Bandhan with brothers Luv and Kush, here’s why

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who just saw the release of her latest film Mission Mangal, is really busy these days. After completing the shooting of her film with Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt titled as Bhuj: The Pride Of India, she started promoting her films. Not only this, she is these days in Jaipur to shoot for Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 and that is the reason why she won't be able to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year with her brothers Luv and Kush and her family in Mumbai.

As per a report in an entertainment portal, "Sonakshi wrapped up shoot for Bhuj in the meanwhile which is why she had taken a few days off during the promotional leg of Khandaani Shafakhana. She tried her best to be present for most of the Mission Mangal promotions. Now, she has already committed her dates to Dabangg 3 and she will fly to Jaipur from Delhi tonight."

She will remain in Rajasthan for the shoot for a few weeks. Further the source said, "The third schedule of Dabangg 3 begins right now. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be shooting in Rajasthan for the next few weeks. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will also join the duo. She couldn't get a breather in between and now that the Jaipur schedule begins tomorrow, she will also be missing the rakhi celebrations at home."