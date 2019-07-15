Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek into her romantic anniversary date night. Check out pictures

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is quite active on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and she keeps her Instafam updated with her day to day activities. The celebrity wife has now given her followers a sneak peek into her romantic anniversary date night. Sharing photos of a room decorated with red roses and candles, Mira wrote, ''tb to the anniversary date night''.

Check out the photos below.

Earlier Mira has taken to Instagram to wish her darling hubby Shahid. She shared a romantic picture from their intimate wedding and wrote, ''You make my world and me go round #happy4.''. In the photo, they can be seen lost into each other while the actor's father Pankaj Kapoor can be seen clapping in the background.

Shahid also shared a heart-warming post for his doting wife. Sharing a throwback photo of Mira, he wrote, ''Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you''.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Kabir Singh. The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has crossed Rs 200 crore mark. On fourth Saturday, Shahid and Kiara Advani starrer intense romantic drama made total of Rs 255.89 crore.