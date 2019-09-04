Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar’s reaction to Ranu Mondal’s ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ song leaves netizens disappointed

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's reaction to Ranu Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should ‘be original’, has disappointed many fans and social media users, who feel the legendary singer could have been ‘more gracious’. "Such a superstar and so ungracious," wrote a user on Twitter. "A poor lady sang on a railway platform for a living. #RanuMondal's voice was miraculously noticed by SM and she became a star. Inspiring Lata ji could have been more gracious, complimented and helped her. This lecture on ‘imitation’ was avoidable," another user said.

A user even ‘disagreed’ with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and called her ‘a bit harsh’, while another said that this could have been taken in ‘true spirits by a senior artist like Lataji’.

Where everyone is happy with the rising of the Underdog #RanuMondal, getting this comment from the legend #LataMangeshkar about Ranu Mondal doesn’t go down well with me.

The legends are made by motivating the aspiring ones rather than questionning their success. pic.twitter.com/CAXoxA7Z6F — Komal B $idhnani (@komal_sidhnani) September 3, 2019

This nightingale #LataMangeshkar sings very well but at heart, she is very selfish and jealous.



She has only sung that song written by someone else. Same you does. #RanuMondal



You copied some one's style before you become successful. Remember that.https://t.co/ZVyDb6aeS3 — Nazre Imam (@nazreimam01) September 3, 2019

I am a big fan #LataMangeshkar ji but today her comment on #RanuMondal shows how tall people treat small ones. — Najma Fatma Khan (@NajmaFatma16) September 3, 2019

A poor lady sang on a railway platform for a living. #RanuMondal's voice was miraculously noticed by SM and she became a star. Inspiring



Lata ji could have been more gracious, complimented and helped her. This lecture on "imitation" was avoidable..

https://t.co/b4bHNaUFmf — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) September 3, 2019

We all know #RanuMondal will be short lived tryst, but for people who respect you for who you are, your commenting about her is unwarranted. Let her enjoy success as long as it lasts!? ⁦@mangeshkarlata⁩ pic.twitter.com/7hWFPNzcP5 — Sandeep Sahajpal (@sandeepsahajpal) September 3, 2019

Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number ‘Ek pyaar ka nagma hai’ at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet. The video has paved the way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to a debutante playback singer in Bollywood.

Reacting to Ranu Mondal’s viral video, Lata Mangeshkar in an interview with IANS quipped, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last."

