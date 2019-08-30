Ranu Mondal who became famous by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song to have biopic made on her

Internet sensation, Ranu Mondal who rose to fame after she sang legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, will soon be seen touching people’s hearts on the big screen as a biopic is being made on her life. Ranu Mondal used to live her live by singing on the railway station. Then one day, two members of Ranaghat's Amra Shobai Shoitan club recorded her video on Ranaghar Railway Station of singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song and in no time, she became a sensation. From singing on a reality show to singing in a Bollywood movie, Ranu Mondal has been achieving great heights since then. Now the latest news related to her is that her struggles and life will now be seen on the big screen as a biopic is being made on her.

According to the reports in Bengali language website of the Times of India, some information about the biopic of Ranu Mondal has been leaked. According to this report, the biopic of Ranu Mondal is about to be made and the producer of this film will most probably be well-known producer-director Hrishikesh Mandal. It is said that Hrishikesh Mandal is not only producing this film but he will also be putting on the director’s hat for the film. It is being told that the shooting of this film will start in September this year.

Apart from this, it is also being said that the biopic of Ranu Mondal will be a musical film and the internet sensation herself will give her voice to the songs. Reports further suggest that apart from Ranu Mondal, famous singer Siddharth Rai will also give his voice in this film. It has also been claimed in the report that Siddharth Rai has confirmed the news of Ranu's biopic. He said that I have got an offer to sing in this film and I am very excited to give music to this film with Ranu Mondal.

Also read: Ranu Mondal who sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song to Chai Pi Lo aunty, meet people who became overnight sensation

On the related note, Ranu Mondal has already made her debut Bollywood as she has sung a song for music-composer Himesh Reshammiya as a playback singer. The song is 'Teri Meri Kahani' in his upcoming Bollywood film Happy, Hardy and Heer. A glimpse of the recording of this song was shared by Himesh on his Instagram account. Soon after he posted the clip, even if there was anyone who didn’t know Ranu Mondal also became aware of her. The clip went so viral on social media that Himesh himself was also shocked. Ranu Mondal’s fan pages have also been created on the internet.

In fact, after Teri Meri Kahaani, Ranu Mondal has recorded another track from Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film called Aadat. Check it out here-

Also read: Salman Khan gifts Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal who became famous by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song: Report

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page