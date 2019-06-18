Kriti Sanon's beach time in the Maldives with close friends gives us major vacation goals; See Pics

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account to share her latest vacation pictures from the Maldives with her fans. See photos

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 9:51 IST
Kriti Sanon, the Bareilly Ki Barfi fame has taken some time off to spend time with her closest friends in the Maldives. And trust her, she is having the best time by the sea, sun, and sand. She took to her Instagram account to share exotic pictures from the beach of Maldives island. Ever since she has gone for a vacation, she has been posting videos, photos, and stories on her Instagram account. Kriti Sanon posted a picture with her gang captioning it as, "Vibing with my tribe!!"

She also shared a post which she captioned as, "I’m such a “look at the moon” kinda person..
And when its a full moon night, i can just stare and stare for hours! what a beautiful night this is...!
Pic credit : @aasifahmedofficial"

India Tv - Kriti Sanon with her friend in a pool.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kriti Sanon with her friend in a pool.

India Tv - Kriti Sanon enjoying her time in the Maldives with her friends.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kriti Sanon enjoying her time in the Maldives with her friends.

Kriti Sanon is seen riding on a bicycle with her friends, spending time by the seaside. She can be spotted in the pool, enjoying her summer drink. All of a sudden, her Instagram account has got a fresh breath of air. In fact, she is enjoying and celebrating her Insta fame. The actress has reached to 22 million followers on Instagram. 

It seems Kriti is an avid traveler. Few days ago, she shared pictures from her vacation in Turkey. 

View this post on Instagram

🦋🦋 #Antalya

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The movie is set to release on July 19. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of a crime journalist in the movie. 

