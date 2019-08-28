Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kartik Aaryan just like Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with his humble attitude towards fans, watch

Kartik Aaryan just like Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with his humble attitude towards fans, watch

Kartik Aaryan who was recently spotted outside the airport took selfies in a patient manner with his fans just like alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 20:14 IST
Representative News Image

Kartik Aaryan just like Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with his humble attitude towards fans, watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan is now officially chocolate boy and has impressed us already with his amazing comic sense and acting skills in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi, etc. Well, now he has yet again impressed his fans, just like his alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan by showing a humble attitude towards his fans when they asked for a selfie. Kartik as soon as he reached the airport got surrounded by a bunch of fans who wanted a picture with him, and he did what they wanted and smiled for the cameras.

Soon, a fan got excited and pulled his cheeks that did not make the actor lose his temper. His gesture is getting appreciation from everyone on social media and everyone is praising him for his mannerisms with his fans. Have a look at the video and the comments here:

India Tv - Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

India Tv - Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

India Tv - Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

India Tv - Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

India Tv - Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

A few days back, a similar video of Sara went viral where she was seen posing happily with some of her cute little fans. Check that out:

On the professional front, Kartik has wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s next project with Sara and is busy in the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Who with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Not only this, but he will also be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAnand Ahuja terribly misses Sonam Kapoor but finds solution to deal with her absence Next Story  