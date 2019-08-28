Kartik Aaryan just like Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with his humble attitude towards fans, watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan is now officially chocolate boy and has impressed us already with his amazing comic sense and acting skills in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi, etc. Well, now he has yet again impressed his fans, just like his alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan by showing a humble attitude towards his fans when they asked for a selfie. Kartik as soon as he reached the airport got surrounded by a bunch of fans who wanted a picture with him, and he did what they wanted and smiled for the cameras.

Soon, a fan got excited and pulled his cheeks that did not make the actor lose his temper. His gesture is getting appreciation from everyone on social media and everyone is praising him for his mannerisms with his fans. Have a look at the video and the comments here:

Fans impressed by Kartik Aaryan's gesture

A few days back, a similar video of Sara went viral where she was seen posing happily with some of her cute little fans. Check that out:

On the professional front, Kartik has wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s next project with Sara and is busy in the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Who with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Not only this, but he will also be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2.

