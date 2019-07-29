Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut buys this expensive gift for herself as she celebrates the success of Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut is presently living on Cloud 9 as her recent release Judgementall Hai Kya has been a huge success. Kangana has got a present for herself and that is a LUXURY CAR. According to the buzz, Kangana had to buy the car in November, however, her sister Rangoli Chandel wanted Kangana to get it at the earliest. Thus, she made sure that Kangana gets this car as soon as possible. The Manikarnika actress is seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya. The movie has managed to impress the audience with a series of drama and mystery.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut were seen together in Queen too. Queen had been a big success and till now, Kangana is recognised as the Queen of Bollywood.

Judgementall Hai Kya was released on July 26, 2019. Kangana is playing the role of Bobby who is attracted to Kesav, Rajkummar Rao. The movie also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fans have been appreciating Kangana Ranaut's on-screen chemistry with Rajkummar Rao. In fact, the two are seen in the most unconventional forms of their characters till now. According to Kangana, the film comes across some of the creepiest scenes, however, she did them all with grace.

According to India TV film Critic, Shalu Singh, "Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya directed by Prakash Kovelamudi revolves around a traumatized girl Bobby (Kangana) who gets into the character every time she dubs for a film. The story, screenplay and dialogues of Judgementall Hai Kya have been penned by Kanika Dhillon, who too appears in the film. The film is intriguing in the first half as you will be absorbing incidents going on the screen and trying to understand Bobby and Keshav. Judgementall Hai Kya rests mostly on Kangana's shoulders. Watch Judgementall Hai Kya for its fresh treatment, fine acting chops, uniqueness, and a pretty good thrill."

