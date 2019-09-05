Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar wished Pati Patni Aur Woh director on birthday

As the world woke of to Teachers’ Day on Thursday, Patni Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday took the opportunity to post creative birthday wishes for their director Mudassar Aziz in whom they see their mentor. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the divas shared a picture each with the director whom they look up to since “naam main hi Sir hain.”

While Bhumi shared a picture featuring her romantic moment with co-star Kartik Aaryan being photobombed by Mudassar, Ananya shared a frame featuring her DDLJ moment with the birthday boy.

Bhumi captioned the post as, “Pati Patni aur ‘Woh’ Wishing the woh in this situation ,our director @mudassar_as_is ,a very happy birthday May you shine brighter and stronger #PatiPatniAurWoh @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday @junochopra (sic)” while Ananya’s caption read, “How can we not look up to u – aapke naam main hi Sir hain happy bday M @mudassar_as_is #PatiPatniAurWoh #MyDDLJmoment".

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared a video and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Man who always wants ‘Weight’ in the Performance or the Performers @mudassar_as_isI gained around 7 kgs for chintu and So did @ananyapanday (3gms) #PatiPatniAurWoh".

A remake of the 1978 original film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife’s character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Panday as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

The trio is currently shooting for the upcoming rom-com in Lucknow. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page