Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 7 movies of Sacred Games 2 actor that are a must watch

Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan who is these days ruling the hearts of his fans with the role of Sartaj which he is playing in Netflix Sacred Games 2 is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Born to late cricketer and the Nawab of Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan and beautiful actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif has definitely given some stellar performances in various films after his debut in the year 1993. He is counted amongst one of the most handsome looking men of our country and probably is the one who can carry a tuxedo with utter grace.

Saif has been a part of a wide variety of notable films, some which are counted as good commercial cinema. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let us celebrate his special day too by checking out some of his amazing movies that are a must-watch.

Have a look:

Dil Chahta Hai

Saif played the role of Sameer in the film along with Akash (Aamir Khan), Sid (Akshay Khanna).

Kal Ho Na Ho

The film also had Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan and audience saw Saif playing the role of Rohit

Hum Tum

He played the role of Karan in the film that had Rani Mukherjee.

Salaam Namaste

Saif’s character in the film was of Nick opposite Preity Zinta.

Omkara

He aced the role of Ishwer Langda Tyagi.

Race

Saif was seen playing the role of Ranvir in the hit film Race.

Love Aaj Kal

Saif won everyone’s hearts through the role of Jai which he played opposite Deepika Padukone.

